Celebrating Black History Month: Mike Colter

Tyler Ryan shares details about South Carolina's Mike Colter celebrating Black History Month

South Carolina’s Mike Colter was born in Columbia, SC on August 26, 1976, and grew up in St. Matthews. Colter graduated Calhoun County High School, and spent a year at Benedict College before transferring to USC where he received a bachelor’s degree in theater in 1999.

Colter went on to study at Mason Gross School of Arts where he received his MFA degree in acting before picking up and moving out to Los Angeles.

Colter found roles on many popular shows, including Law & Order, The Good Wife, ER, The Parkers, and many more. He also found film roles including a role in Men In Black 3, as well as roles in the Halo franchise. Eventually, he landed the role of Nick Cage in Jessica Jones, airing on Netflix, which led to his own series, Luke Cage.

Colter continues to earn roles in television and film, and even video games.

Colter currently lives in Los Angels, and interestingly, he is second cousin to another ABC Columbia Black History Month Spotlight Viola Davis.

