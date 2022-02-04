Winter storm continues wreaking havoc as it pushes northeast

ABC NEWS– More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather warnings or advisories tonight, and the number of canceled flights is growing. Nearly 4,000 have been cancelled so far, as the massive winter storm wreaking havoc across the country continues to push northeast, set to deliver more rain and snow throughout the day. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands remain without power, with new outages anticipated for the states still in the storm’s path.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.