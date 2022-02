Health Minute: How to eat like a champion

The Olympics are officially underway in Beijing, and you can learn from them how to eat like a champ

(CNN) — The 2022 Olympics are officially underway in Beijing.

Team USA is made up of more than 220 athletes from across the country.

And experts say there’s a lot we can learn from them when it comes to a healthy diet.

Mandy Gaither has more on how you can eat like an Olympian.