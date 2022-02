Changes in state mask mandates causing some confusion

ABC NEWS– Dr. Anthony Fauci says we’re heading out of the full blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, as more states begin to lose restrictions like mask mandates. Among the 10 states with indoor mandates, six of them say they will allow their rules to expire in the coming days and weeks. The changes, however, are causing some confusion.

ABC’s Whit Johnson has more on what you need to know.