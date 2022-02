U.S. officials believe window to deescalate tensions with Russia may be closing

ABC NEWS– Last-ditch efforts continue between the U.S., other NATO nations and Russia to try and find a diplomatic end to Russia’s massive troop buildup on Ukraine’s border. U.S. officials believe the window may be closing, however, because Russia’s president could order a massive military assault on Ukraine before the Olympics end this Sunday.

