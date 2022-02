Richland County Coroner IDs body found in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified a body found in Forest Acres over the weekend. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the remains of 42-year-old Devin Herlong were found in a wooded area between Two Notch Road and Linbrook Drive.

Forest Acres Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. This incident remains under investigation.