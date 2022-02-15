Univ. of South Carolina’s civil rights center gets $1.5M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The University of South Carolina is receiving $1.5 million from an Oklahoma-based energy company to bolster the school’s civil rights center. University officials announced the gift from natural gas pipeline operator Williams on Tuesday. The funds will go toward the school’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research. The center plans to use the gift to fund exhibitions and grow its oral histories collection. The money will also help the school acquire archival collections and support civil rights education in classrooms across the state. The center was first established in 2015 and aims to document South Carolina’s role in the civil rights movement.