President Biden on the consequences if Russia invades Ukraine

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden addressed the American people regarding the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border. Vladimir Putin claims some Russian troops are being withdrawn from the border, but sources tell ABC News the U.S. believes Russian troops have actually moved closer to Ukraine’s border and are now in a position to attack.

President Biden is now warning Americans to be prepared to pay a price if that happens. The White House says that cost would be reflected in higher prices at the gas pump.