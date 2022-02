Official says Russia has 80% of forces in forward position around Ukraine

ABC NEWS– Officials say there are new signs that a Russian invasion into Ukraine is imminent. A senior defense official tells ABC News that Russia has about 80% of its forces in forward position, ready to go. Ukraine is declaring a state of emergency in response, calling up thousands of reservists with combat experience. Meanwhile, President Biden announces even more sanctions.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the latest.