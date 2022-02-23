Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

President Biden issues statement on Russian military operation

ABC NEWS– Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Russian state TV that Russia would undertake what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/live-updates/russia-ukraine/?id=82467772#83075117

BREAKING: President Joe Biden issues statement on Russian military operation in Ukraine: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

.@MarthaRaddatz reporting from Ukraine shares a striking message she received from a Pentagon official several hours ago: “You are likely in the last few hours of peace on the European continent for a long time to come.”