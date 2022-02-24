How to help your kids if they’re struggling with their mental health

ABC NEWS– The COVID-19 pandemic has had its fair share of effects on mental health among children and teens. Several alarms have been sounded in recent months by health officials and hospitals who say the nation is in crisis, calling the pandemic’s impact on young people’s mental health “devastating”.

What are some of the signs that parents should look for if you think your child might be struggling? Where can you go for help?

ABC’s Karen Travers has some answers.