Rallies in support of Ukraine held across the U.S.

ABC NEWS– Many Ukrainian residents are now seeking safety. Some finding shelter, and others fleeing the country all together. Some women and children are crossing the border into Poland, but Ukraine has now temporarily banned males between the ages of 18-60 from leaving the country.

Here in the U.S., there are images of people showing support for the people of Ukraine, with rallies held from New York to Cleveland to San Francisco. Many Americans with family members in Ukraine are waiting for word about their loved ones.

ABC’s Stephanie Ramos has more.