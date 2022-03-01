DHEC makes changes as COVID cases, hospitalizations drop in S.C.

The health agency says the changes go into effect today, Tuesday March 1, 2022

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in the Palmetto State and now the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is making changes to their testing strategy.

Effective Tuesday March 1, 2022, the health agency plans to now shift away from drive up PCR-tests by gradually closing testing sites in counties with 5 or more non- DHEC sites.

A total of 97 sites in 20 counties will close, including 9 in Richland, 10 in Lexington, and 3 in Orangeburg County.

DHEC will instead focus its efforts on handing out more at-home antigen tests.

Beginning today, March 1, DHEC will begin scaling back the number of agency-managed vendor COVID-19 testing sites across the state. https://t.co/x4kYkW9rpL pic.twitter.com/7ubrEWfmU9 — SCDHEC (@scdhec) March 1, 2022

Also, in a turn of events, DHEC says it does not recommend regular testing but rather advises residents to get tested only if they are experiencing symptoms, or after they have been in close contact with someone who has been infected with COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of how the closures will take place and when.

March 1st-14th: Closing testing sites in counties with 5+ non-DHEC test sites

March 15th: Reduce daily reporting to once per week

March 14th-April 1st: Closing testing sites in counties with 2-4 non-DHEC test sites

April 1: Closing testing sites except in counties where DHEC is the only test site