President Biden delivers first ‘State of the Union’ address

The President spoke about the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic,

(ABC News) — President Biden delivered his first state of the union address in front of his largest audience of lawmakers in Congress Tuesday night, a sign of the times.

Dominating the President’s primetime speech, were domestic issues like the economy and the COVID pandemic but also the International crisis sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

ABC’s Faith Abubey is on Capitol Hill with more from the President’s address.