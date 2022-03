Officials report Russian airstrike on children’s hospital and maternity ward during supposed ceasefire

ABC NEWS– Officials report a horrific Russian airstrike on a children’s hospital and maternity ward during what was supposed to be a ceasefire providing Ukranians a “safe zone” to escape. Ukrainian officials say children are trapped in the rubble, and more than 1,200 people have been killed in Mariupol since Russia’s war began.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.