A look at how much more Americans will be paying for gas this year

ABC NEWS– If gas prices stay as record-high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year. Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Wednesday’s average, which has gone up since then and will likely continue to rise, meaning that additional $1,300 on gas estimate might be an underestimate. The national average of gas is now at $4.33 a gallon, a 63 cent hike in one week. Gas is not the only necessity that’s rising in price.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the details.