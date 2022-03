U.S. condemns Russian airstrike that destroyed a Ukrainian maternity hospital

ABC NEWS– Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appears to be shifting to a more destructive phase, with no regard for civilian casualties. The U.S. is condemning the latest Russian airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital. New images and video show pregnant women and children rushed to medical aid. Now, the U.S. is warning of a new Russian threat involving chemical weapons.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest from Washington.