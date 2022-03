Consumer News: Why you may have to wait longer for your tax refund

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

ABC NEWS– April 18 is the deadline to file all federal taxes here in South Carolina. If you’re still haven’t filed your taxes yet, you may have to wait a little longer this year to get your refund.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood tells us what’s causing the delay and what you can do about it.