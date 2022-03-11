Medical debt on the rise for millions of Americans

Blacks, women, and those in the South more likely to have higher medical debt

(ABC News) — Health care bills are piling up for millions of Americans.

A new analysis by the kaiser family foundation shows nearly one in ten adults , or 23 million people owe at least $250 dollars in medical bills.

Black Americans, women, and people living in the south are most likely to carry significant medical debt.

the total for healthcare related debt in the United States debt is an estimated 195 billion dollars.