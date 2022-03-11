President Biden on his steps to address “Putin’s price hikes at the pump”

ABC NEWS– Gas prices here at home continue to rise. The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina now sits at $4.08. Nationwide, Americans are paying an average of $4.33, according to AAA.

So, what’s to blame? Last night, President Biden addressed the Democratic National Convention, saying he’s taking to steps to address what he called, “Putin’s price hikes at the pump.” It comes amid another record-breaking inflation report.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the details.