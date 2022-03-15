Airstrikes hit Ukraine apartment overnight

ABC NEWS– There are more signs that Russian forces are targeting Ukrainian civilians, with airstrikes slamming into a suburban apartment building overnight in the heart of Kyiv.

So far, Kyiv is holding out against the Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, negotiations resume Tuesday, with hope of some kind of agreement that can be done to end this war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the U.S. Congress from his nation’s capital Wednesday.

ABC’s Ian Pannell has the latest.