Civilian death toll rising as Russian forces escalate attack on Kyiv

ABC NEWS– Today marks 20 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Russian forces are now escalating their attacks on the capital. A temporary curfew is now in place in the city of Kyiv, as the civilian death toll is rising. In Washington, the White House announces President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week for a summit with NATO countries. The UN confirms more than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest.