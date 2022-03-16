President Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine

ABC NEWS– At the White House, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, part of a larger $13 billion aid package. The president did not address an impassioned request from Ukrainian President Zelensky to put in place a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Zelensky made the appeal during a virtual address to the U.S. Congress Wednesday, as his country endures heavy attacks in civilian areas from Russia.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest from Washington.