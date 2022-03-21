China Eastern Airlines flight crashes with 132 on board

By Karson Yiu

(CCTV via AP) In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, emergency personnel prepare to travel to the site of a plane crash near Wuzhou in southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Monday, March 21, 2022. A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with more than 100 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. (CCTV via AP) In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, emergency personnel prepare to travel to the site of a plane crash near Wuzhou in southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Monday, March 21, 2022. A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with more than 100 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said.

HONG KONG (ABC News) – A Boeing 737 operated by China Eastern Airlines with 132 people on board crashed on Monday in Guangxi, China.

Rescue teams were searching for survivors at the site of the crash, in Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi, local media reported.

Nine crew members and 123 passengers were on board, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement.

The crash reportedly started a mountainside fire.

China’s airlines had more than 100 million hours of safe flight as of Feb. 19, a CAA official told The South China Morning Post on Monday.

The last domestic crash was in 2010, when a plane crashed in Yichun, Heilongjiang province, killing 42.

ABC News’ Gio Benitez contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.