AC Flora student speaks about impact of Russian aggression on homeland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Russian invasion of the Ukraine has brought the attention of the world but one of the neighboring countries is now feeling the effects.

Moldova, a Democratic republic of around 2 and a half million people, is also the home of AC Flora foreign exchange student Vadim Iasco.

“We’re terrified by this news and everything that is happening,” Iasco said. “We stand against Russian aggression against Ukrainians.”

Vadim’s family lives in Moldova. He says seeing his country on the news can be worrying.

“Yes, but we keep all the safety norms and we try to be as safe as we can,” he said. “The Moldovan government does all they can to provide help for both Moldovan citizens and the people that are coming from Ukraine.”

According to reports in Europe, more than 300 thousand Ukrainian refugees have fled to Moldova. Some stay there and others continue to other European countries.

Vadim will return to Moldova after this school year and hopes to enter the field of international relations.

“That’s an important topic right now and especially because Moldova is involved in a lot of diplomacy,” Iasco said. “I’m thinking about applying to European colleges but in Moldova, we have a lot of good universities too.”

Despite the current economic strain the Moldovan foreign minister says the country faces, Vadim is proud of his country.

“Moldova is a wonderful country where you can find a lot of interesting cultural attributes you can’t find anywhere else,” he said. “We have a lot of new infrastructure.”

However, Vadim is also enjoying his stay in the United States and says the opportunities and memories he’s had here will follow him home.

“The United States is an amazing country. There are a lot of opportunities that exist and people are kind,” Iasco said. “The United States is my favorite place to stay. It’s a wonderful country.”