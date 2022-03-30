Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley both take home honors at Naismith Awards Presentation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday marked the 2022 Naismith Awards Presentation in Minneapolis, with the South Carolina Gamecocks well represented.

Aliyah Boston was named both the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Naismith Player of the Year at Wednesday’s ceremony.

JUST IN: Aliyah Boston has been named the Naismith Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/HfyyVAJ80K — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) March 30, 2022

Boston isn’t the only one taking home some hardware. Head Coach Dawn Staley was named the Naismith Coach of the Year.

BREAKING: Dawn Staley has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/sfBtd8brC7 — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) March 30, 2022

This comes as the South Carolina Gamecocks are in Minneapolis for the Final Four, where they take on Louisville at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of this game will take on the winner between UConn and Stanford in the national championship game.

The ABC Columbia Sports team is in Minneapolis to bring you coverage of the Gamecocks push for another national championship.