KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting today.

Authorities say after 7 a.m., they found the victim shot in their shoulder on Roberts Avenue in Camden. The victim was later taken to a hospital.

Deputies believe the suspect is a white male.

Officials say the small silver SUV in the photo above was taken from the actual footage of the suspect leaving the scene but the suspect is believed to be out of the area at this time.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.