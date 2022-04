All lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 at Longs Pond Road

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Authorities on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on I-20 East.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County authorities say a multi-vehicle collision is blocking all lanes on I-20 East near Exit 51/Longs Pond Road this morning.

Authorities say it happened before 7 a.m.

According to investigators, there are injuries reported in this incident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lexington County firefighters and EMS are on the scene.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.