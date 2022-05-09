USGS: 3.3 magnitude early morning earthquake felt near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands this morning.

According to USGS, the 3.3 magnitude quake hit near Elgin after 1:30 a.m.

Since December of 2021, officials have reported 23 earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division says if you are in the middle of an earthquake, drop to the ground and take cover by getting under a sturdy table or another piece of furniture and hold on until the shaking stops.

For additional tips, visit SCEMD’s website.