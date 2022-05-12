CPD: Officers investigating reported vandalism at cemetery on Farrow Road

Lincoln 3 Officials investigating reported vandalism at Lincoln Cemetery. Image: Mike Olson/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating reported vandalism at Lincoln Cemetery on Farrow Road. Officers say they were called to the cemetery Wednesday night.

ABC Columbia reached out to the Columbia Police Department for a statement. CPD says “officers continue to investigate reported vandalism at Lincoln Cemetery on Farrow Road. Officers were dispatched there last night. We are working w/bereaved families & a local funeral home to determine how the graves were damaged.”

This is a developing story.