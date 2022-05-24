Orangeburg DPS looking for missing man with dementia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who has dementia. Officials say Vincent Cash was last seen in the 700 block of Green Street.

According to officials, Cash was last seen wearing a green long sleeve button shirt with blue jeans and black shoes. He has a grey afro and wears glasses.

If you know where he is, call the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.