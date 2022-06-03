LCSD: 19-year-old suspect killed in officer involved shooting after reported mental health crisis involving a gun
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies and other agencies responded to what they described as a mental health situation involving a gun this afternoon. Investigators say they responded to Feather Run Trail and Quail Hollow after receiving a call that a man was threatening to shoot family members and himself.
When deputies arrived, investigators say the suspect ran into the woods and fired on officers. Officers then returned fire.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the 19-year-old suspect, who was carrying a handgun with a high capacity magazine, was struck and killed by gunfire. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.