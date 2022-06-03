LCSD: 19-year-old suspect killed in officer involved shooting after reported mental health crisis involving a gun

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies and other agencies responded to what they described as a mental health situation involving a gun this afternoon. Investigators say they responded to Feather Run Trail and Quail Hollow after receiving a call that a man was threatening to shoot family members and himself.

When deputies arrived, investigators say the suspect ran into the woods and fired on officers. Officers then returned fire.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the 19-year-old suspect, who was carrying a handgun with a high capacity magazine, was struck and killed by gunfire. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

As officers arrived, he ran away from the scene with a handgun. The subject ran into the woods where he fired shots at officers. Officers returned fired. Per standard procedure and policy, Sheriff Koon has requested SLED to investigate the shooting. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 3, 2022

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.