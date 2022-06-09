Lexington deputies search for man missing for months

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say has been missing for for nearly four months.

According to authorities, 45 year old Eric Smith was last seen February 10, 2022 after he left his home Kenna Drive home. Deputies say Smith has a medical condition that forces him to walk with a bit of a limp.

Officials describe Smith as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. If you happened to see Smith, or have any information concerning his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.