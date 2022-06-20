Digital Marketing Consultant – Carolinas

Bahakel Digital – Myrtle Beach, SC; Columbia, SC; Charlotte, NC

Bahakel Digital is looking a Digital Marketing Consultant to cover North Carolina and South Carolina

In This Position, You Will:

Generate revenue for Bahakel Digital and meet monthly goals

Build and manage complex client relationships to define their digital media strategy and ROI goals

Manage all phases of digital marketing sale including CNA, strategy and proposal, material and content collection, insertion orders, and other on-boarding deliverables

Be part of the Digital Sales Managers and Ad Operations company-wide team

Work with GM’s, SM’s and DSM’s of Bahakel-owned stations in the Carolinas on collaborative multiplatform sales projects

The Ideal Candidate Is/Has:

A business-minded individual with an entrepreneurial mindset

Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive attitude and collaborative manner

Driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention

Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

At least 2 years of hands-on experience selling OTT, digital audio, display, search, paid social and/or station-owned assets, including post-launch reporting and analysis of campaigns

Strong organizational, written and presentation skills

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Proven self-starter – able to tackle new clients and territories and comfortable prospecting and selling via phone, email, Zoom, etc.

Business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required

An understanding of the digital advertising marketplace and key competitors

Works well with direct businesses, small to medium-sized agencies, and regional companies

Reliable transportation, valid driver’s license and a satisfactory driving record

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications,

headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to Michelle Marlowe mmarlowe@bahakeldigital.com

Bahakel Digital is an EOE Employer

