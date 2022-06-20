MultiI-Media Sales Consultant – WFXB FOX TV/Bahakel Digital

FLORENCE, SC – WFXB FOX TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion

for helping businesses grow to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with 2+ years of media sales experience along

with:

• An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners

• A creative and value-based selling style

• An attention to detail and follow-through

• A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player

• Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace

• Digital savvy

• Strong communication and presentation skills

• Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred

• Good driving record is required

If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment send your resume to us here:

brouse@wfxb.com

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer

06.16.2022