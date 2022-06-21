Pet of the Week: Baloo!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Baloo! He is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week, currently housed at Lexington County Animal Services.

Baloo is about 3 years old and has been at the shelter for a year and two months. Shelter staff say Baloo does need to be in an only-pet household. However, he loves people, cuddles, and making new human friends!

Baloo is ready to go home with you! He is already neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, receives a monthly heartworm preventative, and comes with a free vet visit for the first 30 days after adoption. He is FREE to a good home!

Contact Lexington County Animal Services for more information at 803-785-8149 or visit the shelter located at 321 Ball Park Rd., Lexington, SC. 29072.