Pet of the Week: Indie at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Indie! She is our Pet of the Week looking for her forever home.

Indie came in to Columbia Animal Services as a stray. Staff believe she is a Pitbull-mix, about 5 months old. Indie has already been spayed, and is ready to go home with you! Her adoption fee is $35.

Columbia Animal Services is currently in need of emergency adopters and fosters, as they face capacity issues with a large amount of intake recently. Officials say although it is the last thing they want to do, without adopters and fosters to help, they will have to begin euthanizing animals for space.

The shelter is located at 127 Humane Lane in Columbia.