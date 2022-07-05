Kershaw deputies searching for 3 year old taken from legal guardian

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office say 3 yr. old Jasper Garcia was taken from the home of his legal guardian in the Bethune area Monday.

Investigators say he was taken without permission by Vanessa Weatherford who does not have legal custody of the child.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a blue stripe, blue t-shirt with a yellow truck, and black and blue flip flops.

Weatherford is believed to be driving a a dark green spray-painted car and may be in either Patrick, Hartsville, or Cheraw.

Anyone with any information on where they may be is asked to call Investigator Mark Smith at (803) 900-6389 or email mark.smith@kershaw.sc.gov.