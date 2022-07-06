Pet of the Week: Leila!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Leila! She is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. Shelter staff believe Leila is a beagle mix, about 5 years old. She is very people friendly, but is dog selective. Leila would do best as an only pet, or in a home with an older dog.

Pawmetto Lifeline is pleading for help from adopters and fosters. They have recently had to cease all intake of dogs and cats until more pets get adopted to make room for any new animals coming in. They continue to hold their adoption special. All dogs 35 pounds and up are just $50 to adopt!