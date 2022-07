SCAG: Lexington County man facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Lexington County man is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Authorities say they received a CyberTipline report leading them to 25-year-old Korey Leon Poole. Investigators say he distributed files containing child sexual abuse material.

Poole was arrested on July 1, according to officials.