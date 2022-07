Authorities still working on tractor-trailer wreck on I-77 near Shop Road

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Tractor trailer wreck on I-77 North at Shop Rd.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Firefighters working on cleaning up the tractor-trailer wreck.

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A tractor-trailer wreck on I-77 North is slowing down traffic this morning.

Highway Patrol says it happened after 7 a.m. near Shop Road.

Troopers haven’t reported any injuries.

As of 8:30, the lanes are back open but authorities are still on scene investigating.