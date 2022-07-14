Columbia PD needs help locating missing vulnerable adult

Columbia Police search for missing e85 year old Dorothy Weston last seen at a Walmart along Harbison Blvd around 5PM Thursday July 14, 2022

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Depart needs your help locating a missing elderly woman they say is vulnerable. Authorities say 85 year old Dorothy Weston was last seen around 5pm Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Walmart located on Harbison Boulevard. Police tell us Weston last seen wearing a gray shirt and white stripped pants and may be driving a gray colored Ford Freestyle with South Carolina license plate tag number of AVH-741.

If you happen to see Weston, or a car matching the description given you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or 911.