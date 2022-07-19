Pet of the Week: Lolli!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Lolli! She is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week from Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say Lolli is about 2 and a half months old and was owner surrendered. She is getting spayed this week and will then be ready to go to her forever home with up-to-date vaccinations, and a microchip!

Columbia Animal Services just participated in the Pick Me SC statewide adoption event, where 148 animals were adopted out! If you missed out on that adoption event, shelter staff say they’ve partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to promote the National Adoption Weekend on July 22-July 24, as well as the Clear the Shelters event in August, where all adoption fees will be waived.

Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane to save a life and give a pet a forever home!