Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter

ABC Columbia News – WOLO TV has an immediate opening for an experienced Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter.

We are looking for a seasoned and dedicated sports professional to join our sports team in Columbia, SC. We are looking for a candidate who can shoot, edit, produce and anchor for our many sportscasts and work closely with the Sports Director.

This position requires the ability to work on demand, meet deadlines and anchor. Position requires ability to produce, shoot, edit and post

digital content.

Prefer minimum 1-year sports anchoring/reporting and producing experience. Available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours. Degree in Journalism or Communications preferred.

If you want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, send resume and reel with link to: cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Crysty Vaughan

News Director ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd. Columbia, SC 29223

EEO

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

News Anchor

ABC COLUMBIA

WOLO TV

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Twitter: @CrystyWOLOTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrystyVaughan