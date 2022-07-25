Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
ABC Columbia News – WOLO TV has an immediate opening for an experienced Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter.
We are looking for a seasoned and dedicated sports professional to join our sports team in Columbia, SC. We are looking for a candidate who can shoot, edit, produce and anchor for our many sportscasts and work closely with the Sports Director.
This position requires the ability to work on demand, meet deadlines and anchor. Position requires ability to produce, shoot, edit and post
digital content.
Prefer minimum 1-year sports anchoring/reporting and producing experience. Available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours. Degree in Journalism or Communications preferred.
If you want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, send resume and reel with link to: cvaughan@abccolumbia.com
Crysty Vaughan
News Director ABC Columbia
5807 Shakespeare Rd. Columbia, SC 29223
EEO
cvaughan@abccolumbia.com
Twitter: @CrystyWOLOTV
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrystyVaughan