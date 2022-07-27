Pet of the Week: Wade!

Columbia, SC. (WOLO)- Meet Wade! He is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week at Pawmetto Lifeline. Shelter staff say Wade is a 4-year-old Border Collie, good with all other dogs, cats, and kids!

Wade suffers from seizures and takes medicine daily, but staff says he hasn’t had a seizure in more than a year and a half! If you don’t have experience with seizures, no fear! Pawmetto Lifeline will help you learn everything you need to know.

Wade is currently in a foster home, and his adoption fee is $50.

This Saturday from Noon to 5pm, Pawmetto Lifeline is hosting a “Foster Showcase” event, where all foster dogs at their facility will be on-site for adopters to meet! Come meet Wade at 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212.