Police investigate shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, July 31st.
According to investigators, deputies were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive for a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.
Police say deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the upper body. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided when available.
Anyone with information about this incident may submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.