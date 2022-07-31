Police investigate shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, July 31st.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive for a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

Police say deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the upper body. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.