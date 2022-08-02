Pet of the Week: Susie!

Lexington, CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Susie! This 13-week-old pointer-mix puppy is at Lexington County Animal Services, ready to find her forever home. Shelter staff say she was brought in as a stray. Susie is already spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.

Lexington County Animal Services is holding a Back-to-School special for the month of August where all adoptions are just $15, including Susie!

August is also Vaccinations Awareness month, so shelter staff are encouraging pet owners to keep their pets up-to-date on their vaccines, especially if you have or adopt a puppy.

Visit Susie at Lexington County Animal Services located at 321 Ball Park Rd., Lexington SC, 29072.