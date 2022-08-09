Local Living: Adopt a furry friend

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, meet Lily.

She is from the Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she is a 3-month-old Shepard-mix who was brought in with her litter mates as a stray. Lily has already been spayed and is ready to find her forever home!

Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day.

Visit Columbia Animal Services to adopt Lily or another furry friend at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.