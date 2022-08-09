Pet of the Week: Lily!

Columbia, SC. (WOLO)- Meet Lily! She is our Pet of the Week from Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she is a 3-month-old Shepard-mix who was brought in with her litter mates as a stray. Lily has already been spayed and is ready to find her forever home!

Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day.

Visit Columbia Animal Services to adopt Lily or another furry friend at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.