Local Living: Meet Leroy, our pet of the week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are meeting the pet of the week. Here’s our Lindsey Goodwin.

Meet Leroy! He is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline, ready to find his forever home! Shelter staff say Leroy is a 3-year-old chocolate lab-mix who loves everyone he meets!

Leroy was brought in to the shelter after he was hit by a car, paralyzing his back legs. After a lot of TLC and rehabilitation with Pawmetto Lifeline, Leroy is walking again, but is still a little wobbly. Due to his injury, Leroy would do best in a home without stairs, and with older kids.

Helen Cotton with Pawmetto Lifeline says Leroy is dog selective, and needs a home without cats. He loves to cuddle and play, and his past injury has not put a damper on his spirit!

His adoption fee right now is only $50 and includes neuter surgery, vaccinations, a micro-chip, and he has already been started on flea and heartworm prevention.

Adopt or foster Leroy today at Pawmetto Lifeline located at 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia SC, 29212.